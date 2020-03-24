PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $18,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 511.4% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo stock opened at $105.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.10 and its 200-day moving average is $136.63. The company has a market cap of $144.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. Cfra raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore ISI raised PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on PepsiCo to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

