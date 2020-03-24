PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Axa

Axa lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,288,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,968 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.7% of Axa’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Axa owned approximately 0.09% of PepsiCo worth $176,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,344,000 after buying an additional 890,014 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,157,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,209,000 after acquiring an additional 272,208 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,480,000 after acquiring an additional 56,541 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,151,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,462,000 after acquiring an additional 125,621 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,750,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,538,000 after acquiring an additional 531,466 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $105.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.63. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

