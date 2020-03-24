PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,260 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $29,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $7.09 on Tuesday, reaching $112.28. 1,619,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,586,198. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $144.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.20.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

