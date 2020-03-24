PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,632,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,677 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.41% of PepsiCo worth $769,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $105.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.63. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.08%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Guggenheim upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PepsiCo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.20.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.