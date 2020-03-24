PepsiCo (PEP) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/23/2020 – PepsiCo was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $153.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $115.00.

3/22/2020 – PepsiCo was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $132.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $145.00.

3/20/2020 – PepsiCo was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $160.00.

3/20/2020 – PepsiCo was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $134.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/17/2020 – PepsiCo was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2020 – PepsiCo had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $145.00 to $143.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – PepsiCo was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/16/2020 – PepsiCo had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

2/14/2020 – PepsiCo had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $143.00 to $157.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – PepsiCo had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. to . They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – PepsiCo had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2020 – PepsiCo was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $105.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 69.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

