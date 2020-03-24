Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) EVP Purchases $12,725.00 in Stock

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) EVP Andy Lombardo acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.09 per share, for a total transaction of $12,725.00.

PESI stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.09. 43,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,642. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.48.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 161,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 59,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 192,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 52,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

