Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $57.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 26.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PRGO. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Perrigo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. SVB Leerink raised shares of Perrigo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Perrigo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of PRGO stock traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.21. 2,013,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,512. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $40.17 and a 52 week high of $63.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 1.40.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.03). Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Perrigo news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,236 shares in the company, valued at $350,030. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Perrigo by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Perrigo by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

