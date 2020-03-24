Peter Turnbull Purchases 83,763 Shares of Karoon Energy Ltd (ASX:KAR) Stock

Karoon Energy Ltd (ASX:KAR) insider Peter Turnbull purchased 83,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.38 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of A$32,164.99 ($22,812.05).

KAR traded up A$0.02 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting A$0.40 ($0.28). 3,130,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,445. The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of A$1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 14.21 and a quick ratio of 13.84. Karoon Energy Ltd has a twelve month low of A$0.34 ($0.24) and a twelve month high of A$1.66 ($1.18). The company has a market cap of $218.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06.

About Karoon Energy

Karoon Energy Ltd operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Australia, Brazil, and Peru. The company has a working interest in two off-shore permits in the Browse and Carnavon basins located to the north Western Australian coastline covering a combined area of 15,492 square kilometers; and Ceduna basin covering an area of 17,793 square kilometers in the Great Australian Bight.

