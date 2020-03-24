Peugeot (EPA:UG) Given a €11.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Peugeot (EPA:UG) received a €11.00 ($12.79) target price from investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.21% from the stock’s current price.

UG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €4.00 ($4.65) price objective on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €24.11 ($28.03).

Get Peugeot alerts:

Shares of EPA:UG traded up €0.79 ($0.92) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €11.61 ($13.49). 2,326,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,640,000. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €16.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is €20.69. Peugeot has a 12-month low of €16.45 ($19.13) and a 12-month high of €21.01 ($24.43).

Peugeot Company Profile

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Peugeot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peugeot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.