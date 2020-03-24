Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by GQ Asset Management LLC

GQ Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 109.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,941 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.9% of GQ Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. GQ Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 205.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,102,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819,241 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Pfizer by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,091,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525,078 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,496,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,178,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913,496 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Pfizer by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,763,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,341,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,991 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,019,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.36.

PFE traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.63. 18,504,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,776,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.05. The company has a market cap of $160.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

