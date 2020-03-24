Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,570,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 400,701 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.06% of Pfizer worth $139,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 71.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PFE traded up $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.70. 42,154,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,776,668. The stock has a market cap of $160.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.05. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

