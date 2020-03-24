Phantasma Price Hits $0.0141 on Top Exchanges (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 24th. In the last week, Phantasma has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar. One Phantasma token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Gate.io. Phantasma has a total market cap of $825,402.33 and approximately $235,559.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Phantasma

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io.

Phantasma Token Trading

Phantasma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Hotbit, Switcheo Network, Bitbns, Bilaxy and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

