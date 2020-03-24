Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by CastleArk Alternatives LLC

CastleArk Alternatives LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,560 shares during the period. Phillips 66 accounts for 3.6% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSX stock traded up $1.83 on Tuesday, hitting $43.92. The stock had a trading volume of 132,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,419,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.26.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.43.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.71 per share, for a total transaction of $153,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

