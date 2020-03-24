Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Shares Sold by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,375 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 Partners makes up 1.9% of NBW Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $6,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSXP. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,557,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,912 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,727,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,504,000 after purchasing an additional 83,168 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,438,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,648,000 after purchasing an additional 589,504 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,142,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,397,000 after purchasing an additional 168,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 416,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,662,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. 26.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Mark Haney bought 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.17 per share, for a total transaction of $101,958.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,648.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Phillip David Bairrington bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.50 per share, with a total value of $487,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,722.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock traded up $2.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.32. 1,295,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.09 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 52.65% and a return on equity of 45.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

