Phoenix Tree (IMAB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:IMAB) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 31st. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IMAB opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.16. Phoenix Tree has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $15.79.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IMAB. CICC Research began coverage on Phoenix Tree in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.09 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Phoenix Tree in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Phoenix Tree in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.93 price target for the company.

Phoenix Tree Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders worldwide. It is developing TJ202, a CD38 antibody in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; TJ101, a long-acting human growth hormone that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and TJ301, a IL-6 blocker in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and other autoimmune diseases.

