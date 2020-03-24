Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Position Boosted by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 529.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

DOC traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.25. 26,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,808,735. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $20.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $107.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.57 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 17.94%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 92.93%.

In related news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $92,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,276,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Lucey purchased 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,225.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,403.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

