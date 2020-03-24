Pigeoncoin Price Up 0.8% Over Last Week (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. During the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $51,002.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and QBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007018 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 4,854,994,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org.

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

Pigeoncoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and QBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

