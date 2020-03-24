Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf (NYSE:NRGX) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its position in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf (NYSE:NRGX) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,329,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,098 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf were worth $21,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NRGX. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

NYSE:NRGX traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.87. 50,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,859. Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $21.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average is $15.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 32.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.

