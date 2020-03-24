Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) is H&H International Investment LLC’s 6th Largest Position

H&H International Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) by 100.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 957,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479,700 shares during the period. Pinduoduo comprises 1.8% of H&H International Investment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. H&H International Investment LLC owned about 0.09% of Pinduoduo worth $36,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at $9,937,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 7.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,785,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,958,000 after buying an additional 274,537 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at $486,000. 16.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PDD stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.39. The stock had a trading volume of 173,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,785,415. Pinduoduo Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.46 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25. The firm has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a PE ratio of -42.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.57.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PDD shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Pinduoduo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.80 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.07.

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

