Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 836,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 115,008 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.8% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Apple were worth $245,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in Apple by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV grew its position in Apple by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management grew its position in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock traded up $16.63 on Tuesday, hitting $241.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,578,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,130,576. The firm has a market cap of $981.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $292.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.85. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $368.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (down from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $304.00 to $297.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.61.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

