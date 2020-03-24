Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,782 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Ping Identity worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PING. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,488,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,093,089,000. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter valued at $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ping Identity stock opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. Ping Identity Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.61.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.74 million. Ping Identity’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PING shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Ping Identity from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.81.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

