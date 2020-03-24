Pinkcoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $426.00 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 24th. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $494,986.68 and approximately $426.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pinkcoin has traded up 20% against the US dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Bittrex, SouthXchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.41 or 0.01035745 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00040612 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000114 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000041 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000713 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 441,718,924 coins and its circulating supply is 416,458,488 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink.

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Cryptohub and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

