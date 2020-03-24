Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock Holdings Increased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,658 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $6,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,394,206 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,274,323,000 after acquiring an additional 294,513 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,828,963 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $579,591,000 after purchasing an additional 841,766 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,217,151 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $486,980,000 after purchasing an additional 287,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,683,669 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $406,226,000 after purchasing an additional 397,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,120,480 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $169,607,000 after purchasing an additional 116,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $61.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PXD. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.52.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

