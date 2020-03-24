Piper Sandler Cuts Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from to in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $368.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (down from $345.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.61.

AAPL traded up $18.07 on Tuesday, hitting $242.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,803,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,130,576. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.85. The firm has a market cap of $981.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. Apple has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apple will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pantheon Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $3,530,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $2,340,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $444,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,510,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 659,029 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $193,525,000 after purchasing an additional 224,246 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

