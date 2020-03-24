Pirate Chain One Day Trading Volume Tops $27,363.00 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 24th. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 28.6% against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000300 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $3.00 million and approximately $27,363.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015193 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.88 or 0.02606325 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 70.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00185545 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00042657 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034271 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain’s genesis date was August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 151,704,780 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

Pirate Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.