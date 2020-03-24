Pirl Achieves Market Capitalization of $378,113.33 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. Pirl has a total market capitalization of $378,113.33 and $7,295.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirl coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Pirl has traded 23.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pirl alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl Profile

Pirl is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 67,144,018 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pirl

Pirl can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.