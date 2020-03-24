PIVX (PIVX) Market Cap Achieves $13.52 Million

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 24th. PIVX has a total market cap of $13.52 million and $348,359.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PIVX has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar. One PIVX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00003608 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Bisq and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00016050 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003302 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org.

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex, Binance, LiteBit.eu, Graviex, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Coinbe, Upbit, Crex24, Trade By Trade, CoinExchange, Livecoin, Bisq, BiteBTC and Coinroom. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

