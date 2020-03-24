Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 52.09% from the company’s previous close.

PAA has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.08.

NYSE PAA traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.26. The company had a trading volume of 11,291,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,713,751. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average is $17.37.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, insider Harry N. Pefanis bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 650,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,525,350.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harry N. Pefanis purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $424,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 630,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,923,547.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 98,400 shares of company stock valued at $831,410 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,110,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $774,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151,325 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 14,010,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $257,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,748 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,932,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,828,000 after purchasing an additional 774,263 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 10,299,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $189,407,000 after purchasing an additional 844,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,930,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,625,000 after purchasing an additional 70,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

