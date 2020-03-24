PlatinumBAR Trading 86.6% Higher Over Last Week (XPTX)

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One PlatinumBAR coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Crex24. PlatinumBAR has a market capitalization of $5,063.27 and $34.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PlatinumBAR has traded 86.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000034 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About PlatinumBAR

XPTX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx. PlatinumBAR’s official website is platinumbar.io.

Buying and Selling PlatinumBAR

PlatinumBAR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinumBAR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlatinumBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

