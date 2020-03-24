Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Price Target Cut to $67.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 46.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PLXS. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Plexus in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plexus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $45.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.21 and its 200-day moving average is $69.98. Plexus has a 1-year low of $35.16 and a 1-year high of $86.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Plexus had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $852.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plexus will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Plexus news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $382,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,000.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Plexus by 473.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

