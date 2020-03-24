Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) Holdings Trimmed by Odey Asset Management Group Ltd

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased its holdings in Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,428,761 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,259,325 shares during the period. Plug Power comprises approximately 3.9% of Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd owned approximately 4.76% of Plug Power worth $39,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 443.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

NASDAQ:PLUG traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.73. 15,118,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,584,879. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Plug Power Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.71 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 41.13% and a negative return on equity of 328.01%. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLUG shares. ValuEngine upgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up from $4.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Plug Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.36.

In other Plug Power news, COO Keith Schmid sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Martin Daniel Hull sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,836 shares in the company, valued at $135,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,606,569 shares of company stock valued at $7,979,003 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.