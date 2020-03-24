Plymouth Ind Re (NASDAQ:PLYM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.72 Million

Analysts predict that Plymouth Ind Re (NASDAQ:PLYM) will post $22.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plymouth Ind Re’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.64 million and the highest is $25.53 million. Plymouth Ind Re reported sales of $16.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plymouth Ind Re will report full-year sales of $103.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $97.00 million to $109.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $102.29 million, with estimates ranging from $77.64 million to $130.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Plymouth Ind Re.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Plymouth Ind Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of PLYM opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.25. Plymouth Ind Re has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $21.50.

About Plymouth Ind Re

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

