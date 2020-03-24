POA Network Price Hits $0.0176 on Major Exchanges (POA)

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. POA Network has a market cap of $3.87 million and $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, POA Network has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One POA Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Binance, Ethfinex and Bibox.

POA Network Coin Profile

POA Network (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The official website for POA Network is poa.network. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. POA Network’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

POA Network Coin Trading

POA Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, Ethfinex, Binance, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

