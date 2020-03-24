POA (POA) Reaches Market Cap of $1.88 Million

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. POA has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and $184,430.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Ethfinex, IDEX and Bancor Network. In the last seven days, POA has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

About POA

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official website for POA is poa.network.

POA Coin Trading

POA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, HitBTC, Binance, Bancor Network, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

