Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $49.06 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 89.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,305 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,528 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Intuit worth $49,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 9,375.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after purchasing an additional 34,877 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $1,154,000. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $39.10 on Tuesday, reaching $233.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,325,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,384. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $306.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $274.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intuit from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $285.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Intuit from to in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intuit from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.84.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

