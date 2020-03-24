Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $54.47 Million Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 262.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 433,608 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.26% of Copart worth $54,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Copart by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 87,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,970,000 after buying an additional 18,371 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 689.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 191,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,416,000 after buying an additional 167,255 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 1,726.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after buying an additional 97,026 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

CPRT stock traded up $10.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.98. 2,765,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,213,134. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.97. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $104.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.32.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $575.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.09 million. Copart had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 32.95%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $4,766,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total value of $7,371,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,371,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,467 shares of company stock worth $19,945,497 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPRT. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Northcoast Research upgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub cut Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.60.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.