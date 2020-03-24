Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $33.94 Million in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 165,967 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,939,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CI shares. Raymond James raised Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cigna from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.65.

Cigna stock traded up $17.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.20. 5,096,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,981,957. The stock has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.54 and its 200-day moving average is $186.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Cigna Corp has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 7,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $1,515,811.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,071 shares in the company, valued at $6,803,862.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $4,257,610.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,592 shares in the company, valued at $6,521,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,397 shares of company stock worth $14,922,093 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

