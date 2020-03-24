Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 120,586 Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 120,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $32,796,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX traded up $2.27 on Tuesday, reaching $202.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,486,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,146. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $59.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.00.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 27.05%.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 19,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.15, for a total transaction of $5,413,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,637,072.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,208 shares of company stock valued at $30,137,672. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $287.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $304.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

