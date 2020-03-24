Point72 Asset Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,342 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.60% of Aspen Technology worth $49,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 258.3% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock traded up $7.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.71. The company had a trading volume of 933,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.07 and a fifty-two week high of $142.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.80 and its 200-day moving average is $120.38. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.53.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 63.67%. The firm had revenue of $124.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $221,321.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,151.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AZPN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aspen Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.86.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

