Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 176,956 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 493,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,956 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $41,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 205.2% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PM. Citigroup lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $3.62 on Tuesday, hitting $63.60. 9,326,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,519,009. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The firm has a market cap of $95.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.93.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.