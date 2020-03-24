Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 455,532 Shares of Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,565,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 455,532 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 4.97% of Intersect ENT worth $38,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Intersect ENT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 311.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XENT traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,089. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average is $21.26. Intersect ENT Inc has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $34.28. The firm has a market cap of $355.92 million, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 6.82.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $31.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 36.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intersect ENT Inc will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Meier acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $125,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. West bought 19,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $170,363.25. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XENT. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Intersect ENT in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intersect ENT from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

