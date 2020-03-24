Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $52.92 Million Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 485,476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $52,922,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.40% of Darden Restaurants at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,116,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 81,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $4,772,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 330,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,035,000 after acquiring an additional 12,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRI traded up $12.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.89. 8,657,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,602,315. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $89,636.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at $680,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Sonsteby bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.26 per share, for a total transaction of $168,390.00. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DRI. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, December 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.39.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

