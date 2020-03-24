Polaris Industries’ (PII) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $95.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 106.52% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Polaris Industries from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush cut Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.21.

Shares of PII traded up $4.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.00. 25,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,646. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.52 and its 200-day moving average is $91.23. Polaris Industries has a 52 week low of $41.14 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Polaris Industries will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Polaris Industries news, Director Annette K. Clayton sold 38,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $3,646,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

