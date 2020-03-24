Polis Price Reaches $0.50 on Major Exchanges (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last seven days, Polis has traded up 35.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Polis coin can now be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00007382 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, STEX, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. Polis has a total market capitalization of $4.89 million and $10,031.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polis alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Polis

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polis’ official website is polispay.org.

Polis Coin Trading

Polis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.