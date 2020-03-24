Polybius (PLBT) Achieves Market Cap of $5.46 Million

Polybius (CURRENCY:PLBT) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One Polybius token can currently be purchased for $1.37 or 0.00020802 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, Mercatox and YoBit. Polybius has a total market capitalization of $5.46 million and approximately $11,584.00 worth of Polybius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polybius has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015172 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.47 or 0.02609529 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 71% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00185371 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00033408 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00034382 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Polybius

Polybius’ launch date was March 30th, 2017. Polybius’ total supply is 3,969,565 tokens. Polybius’ official Twitter account is @PolybiusBank. The official website for Polybius is polybius.io.

Polybius Token Trading

Polybius can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX, YoBit, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polybius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polybius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polybius using one of the exchanges listed above.

