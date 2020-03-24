Polymath (POLY) Price Hits $0.0187 on Major Exchanges

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar. Polymath has a market capitalization of $9.19 million and approximately $5.37 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can now be bought for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Kucoin, LATOKEN and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polymath alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00601344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015305 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007864 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 490,484,736 tokens. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

Polymath can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bittrex, Koinex, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, Bitbns, Huobi, Upbit, IDEX, DDEX, LATOKEN and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.