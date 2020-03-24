Polynovo Ltd (ASX:PNV) Insider David Williams Buys 100,000 Shares

Polynovo Ltd (ASX:PNV) insider David Williams purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.40 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$140,000.00 ($99,290.78).

David Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 17th, David Williams acquired 100,000 shares of Polynovo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.48 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of A$147,500.00 ($104,609.93).

On Monday, March 9th, David Williams acquired 500,000 shares of Polynovo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.10 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of A$1,049,500.00 ($744,326.24).

On Thursday, February 27th, David Williams bought 100,000 shares of Polynovo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.28 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$228,000.00 ($161,702.13).

Shares of ASX:PNV traded up A$0.09 ($0.06) during trading on Tuesday, hitting A$1.42 ($1.00). 5,417,932 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $935.44 million and a PE ratio of -235.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$2.46 and a 200 day moving average of A$2.22. Polynovo Ltd has a 52-week low of A$0.71 ($0.50) and a 52-week high of A$3.29 ($2.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 4.56.

About Polynovo

Polynovo Limited, a medical device company, designs, develops, and manufactures dermal regeneration solutions in Australia. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of medical devices using its NovoSorb technology in the treatment of burns, surgical wounds, and negative pressure wound therapy.

