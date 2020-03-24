POPCHAIN (PCH) Market Cap Achieves $289,464.62

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded down 48.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One POPCHAIN token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, GDAC, Bit-Z and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, POPCHAIN has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. POPCHAIN has a market capitalization of $289,464.62 and $123.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014740 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000183 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000361 BTC.

POPCHAIN Profile

PCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 17th, 2018. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. POPCHAIN’s official website is www.popchain.org. The official message board for POPCHAIN is medium.com/popchain. POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global.

POPCHAIN Token Trading

POPCHAIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bit-Z, LBank, GDAC and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POPCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POPCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

