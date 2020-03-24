Populous (PPT) Hits Market Cap of $10.79 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 24th. Populous has a total market cap of $10.79 million and $3.37 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Populous has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One Populous token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00003046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Bithumb, DragonEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015063 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.90 or 0.02629078 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00185288 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 53.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00033489 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00034449 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous’ genesis date was April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous. Populous’ official website is populous.world.

Populous Token Trading

Populous can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, CoinExchange, DragonEX, LATOKEN, HitBTC, Kucoin, Mercatox, Livecoin, OKEx and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

