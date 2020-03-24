Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.01). The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $282.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.82 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PDS shares. Canaccord Genuity cut Precision Drilling to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Scotiabank cut Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. AltaCorp Capital cut Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore ISI cut Precision Drilling to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Precision Drilling from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.76.

NYSE:PDS traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $0.33. 1,146,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,035. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.18. The firm has a market cap of $81.23 million, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 2.04. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $3.01.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Precision Drilling by 590.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 47,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 40,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

